Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) was $11.39 for the day, up 0.35% from the previous closing price of $11.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2836275 shares were traded. ENFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENFN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $10 from $15 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $12.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Groman Dan sold 3,877 shares for $10.93 per share. The transaction valued at 42,376 led to the insider holds 89,856 shares of the business.

Groman Dan sold 3,877 shares of ENFN for $42,376 on Jan 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 80,976 shares after completing the transaction at $10.93 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Groman Dan, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,103 shares for $14.06 each. As a result, the insider received 71,748 and left with 111,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENFN has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.42.

Shares Statistics:

ENFN traded an average of 380.25K shares per day over the past three months and 299.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.00M. Shares short for ENFN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.16M to a low estimate of $39.67M. As of the current estimate, Enfusion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.85M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.56M, an increase of 24.70% less than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.07M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.7M, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $188.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.5M and the low estimate is $185.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.