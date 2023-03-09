EVLV (Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) closed at $3.05 in the last session, up 0.99% from day before closing price of $3.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722396 shares were traded. EVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9800.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVLV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.40.

On March 15, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

On August 26, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when George Peter Gustav sold 43,942 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 128,311 led to the insider holds 734,623 shares of the business.

DeRosa Anthony John sold 22,578 shares of EVLV for $65,928 on Mar 02. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 38,832 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Ellenbogen Michael, who serves as the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of the company, sold 16,070 shares for $2.92 each. As a result, the insider received 46,924 and left with 2,890,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has reached a high of $3.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8272.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVLV traded on average about 713.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 968.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.54M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 2.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14M to a low estimate of $11.9M. As of the current estimate, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.85M, an estimated increase of 86.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.16M, an increase of 28.10% less than the figure of $86.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.69M, up 98.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70M and the low estimate is $53.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.