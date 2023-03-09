How is Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE: YMM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $8.16 in the prior trading day, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) closed at $7.82, down -4.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6577461 shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YMM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On June 29, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 29, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 982.81M. Shares short for YMM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 42.04M with a Short Ratio of 42.09M, compared to 44.31M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $274.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $284M to a low estimate of $267.37M. As of the current estimate, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $223.64M, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $230.04M, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $235.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224.48M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $986.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $979.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $722.05M, up 35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.