How is Stratasys Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: SSYS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) closed at $14.28 in the last session, up 0.49% from day before closing price of $14.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602675 shares were traded. SSYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSYS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSYS has reached a high of $27.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSYS traded on average about 442.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 510.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.67M. Insiders hold about 18.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SSYS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 803.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 805.82k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $157.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158M to a low estimate of $156M. As of the current estimate, Stratasys Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $167.02M, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.78M, a decrease of -7.10% less than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.68M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $650.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $649M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $649.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $607.22M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $655.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $696.5M and the low estimate is $617.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.