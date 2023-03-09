How is TPI Composites Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $13.00 in the prior trading day, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) closed at $13.48, up 3.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 855772 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TPIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $9 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on August 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,710,392 led to the insider holds 12,263 shares of the business.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Lockard Steven C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 139,072 shares for $18.47 each. As a result, the insider received 2,569,272 and left with 370,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 804.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.93M. Insiders hold about 2.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 3.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.92% and a Short% of Float of 11.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$1.86, while EPS last year was -$2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$2.07.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $443.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $482.09M to a low estimate of $404.58M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $389.46M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $399.69M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $355.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.