I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Humanigen Inc. (HGEN).

After finishing at $0.15 in the prior trading day, Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) closed at $0.16, up 2.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0044 from its previous closing price. On the day, 924598 shares were traded. HGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1515.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $13 previously.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Chappell Dale bought 545,488 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,215,347 led to the insider holds 8,675,081 shares of the business.

Chappell Dale bought 323,808 shares of HGEN for $707,844 on May 19. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 8,293,240 shares after completing the transaction at $2.19 per share. On May 18, another insider, Chappell Dale, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, bought 173,700 shares for $1.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 340,799 and bolstered with 8,066,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGEN has reached a high of $4.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5782.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.84M. Insiders hold about 11.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HGEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 5.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $100k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, Humanigen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04M, an estimated decrease of -90.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6M, down -35.20% from the average estimate.