I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

The price of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) closed at $3.77 in the last session, down -1.82% from day before closing price of $3.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926451 shares were traded. NGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NGL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 110.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 18, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $2 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 22, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Cooper Bradley P bought 50,000 shares for $2.79 per share. The transaction valued at 139,315 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 50,000 shares of NGL for $53,700 on Dec 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,938,615 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, REINERS DEREK S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,940 and bolstered with 101,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGL has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6147.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NGL traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 131.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.20M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NGL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 475.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 681.3k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.53B to a low estimate of $2.53B. As of the current estimate, NGL Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $2.53B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.37B, a decrease of -5.00% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.37B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.95B, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.92B and the low estimate is $9.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.