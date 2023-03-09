I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in TeraWulf Inc. (WULF).

The price of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) closed at $0.67 in the last session, down -0.96% from day before closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0065 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2065156 shares were traded. WULF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7289 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6600.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WULF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Prager Paul B. bought 317,259 shares for $7.88 per share. The transaction valued at 2,500,001 led to the insider holds 654,706 shares of the business.

Pascual Bryan J. bought 158,629 shares of WULF for $1,249,997 on Apr 11. The 10% Owner now owns 14,339,040 shares after completing the transaction at $7.88 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Revolve Capital LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 158,629 shares for $7.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,249,997 and bolstered with 10,981,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $10.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2657.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WULF traded on average about 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.85M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 2.39M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457.5M and the low estimate is $457.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.