In spite of Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (NYSE:GOTU) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) closed at $4.97 down -5.51% from its previous closing price of $5.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4570069 shares were traded. GOTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gaotu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6602, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0334.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOTU has traded an average of 7.71M shares per day and 7.2M over the past ten days. A total of 259.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.24M. Insiders hold about 4.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.42M with a Short Ratio of 11.01M, compared to 9.66M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $100.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $76.28M to a low estimate of $76.28M. As of the current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291.63M, an estimated decrease of -65.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.73M, a decrease of -75.90% less than the figure of -$65.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.23M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $356.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $911.74M, down -60.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $436.36M and the low estimate is $294M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.