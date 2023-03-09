In the case of Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), what’s next?

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) closed the day trading at $27.24 up 0.07% from the previous closing price of $27.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526607 shares were traded. ARNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARNC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $21 from $23 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $22.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Austen William F. bought 10,000 shares for $19.84 per share. The transaction valued at 198,406 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Perreiah Diana B. sold 4,015 shares of ARNC for $110,011 on Aug 25. The Executive Vice President now owns 126,204 shares after completing the transaction at $27.40 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Miller Melissa M, who serves as the EVP and CHRO of the company, sold 31,122 shares for $28.28 each. As a result, the insider received 880,130 and left with 66,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARNC has reached a high of $31.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARNC traded about 950.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARNC traded about 2.07M shares per day. A total of 101.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARNC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.53M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.11B to a low estimate of $1.98B. As of the current estimate, Arconic Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.97B, a decrease of -10.10% less than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.83B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.5B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $7.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.