In the case of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS), what’s next?

The closing price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) was $6.90 for the day, down -5.48% from the previous closing price of $7.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1550719 shares were traded. CHRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHRS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On July 16, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRS has reached a high of $14.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.55.

Shares Statistics:

CHRS traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.61M. Shares short for CHRS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.54M with a Short Ratio of 9.76M, compared to 9.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.27% and a Short% of Float of 15.52%.