In the case of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), what’s next?

The closing price of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) was $65.66 for the day, up 1.14% from the previous closing price of $64.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3380216 shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOCU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 21, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Springer Daniel D. sold 147,008 shares for $55.08 per share. The transaction valued at 8,097,603 led to the insider holds 1,225,714 shares of the business.

Springer Daniel D. sold 147,009 shares of DOCU for $8,543,575 on Jan 18. The Director now owns 1,377,326 shares after completing the transaction at $58.12 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Springer Daniel D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 147,009 shares for $58.48 each. As a result, the insider received 8,597,128 and left with 1,524,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $113.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.21.

Shares Statistics:

DOCU traded an average of 5.49M shares per day over the past three months and 3.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.01M with a Short Ratio of 11.08M, compared to 13.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.47% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $2.16, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $647.5M to a low estimate of $520M. As of the current estimate, DocuSign Inc.’s year-ago sales were $580.83M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $640.87M, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $662.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $628.55M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.73B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.