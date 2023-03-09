In the case of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), what’s next?

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) closed the day trading at $85.96 up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $85.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2699622 shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OKTA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 376.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $100 from $70 previously.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $70.

On February 13, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $64.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on February 13, 2023, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Runyan Jonathan T sold 10 shares for $69.77 per share. The transaction valued at 698 led to the insider holds 72,210 shares of the business.

McKinnon Todd sold 3,771 shares of OKTA for $254,214 on Dec 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 18,662 shares after completing the transaction at $67.41 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Runyan Jonathan T, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 3,022 shares for $67.41 each. As a result, the insider received 203,722 and left with 465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $176.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OKTA traded about 2.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OKTA traded about 3.92M shares per day. A total of 158.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 5.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 30 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 32 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $489.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $513.63M to a low estimate of $486.3M. As of the current estimate, Okta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $383.01M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $497.45M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $525M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $477.9M.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.