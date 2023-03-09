In What Direction Will Bilibili Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Goes From Here?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) closed the day trading at $20.24 down -1.51% from the previous closing price of $20.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3998269 shares were traded. BILI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BILI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BILI traded about 9.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BILI traded about 9.92M shares per day. A total of 396.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.76M. Insiders hold about 3.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.65M with a Short Ratio of 22.31M, compared to 21.66M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.37 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 29 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $908.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $893.2M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $803.22M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $842.62M, an increase of 20.00% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $893.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $791.29M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69B, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.