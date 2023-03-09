In What Direction Will Gold Resource Corporation’s (AMEX:GORO) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) was $0.88 for the day, down -4.35% from the previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 836934 shares were traded. GORO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9246 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GORO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

On June 11, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On March 25, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2019, with a $7.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GORO has reached a high of $2.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6265.

Shares Statistics:

GORO traded an average of 877.99K shares per day over the past three months and 899.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.61M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GORO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 474.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 506.1k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, GORO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.44M to a low estimate of $29.44M. As of the current estimate, Gold Resource Corporation’s year-ago sales were $38.06M, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GORO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.2M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $120.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.04M and the low estimate is $101.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.