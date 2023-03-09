In What Direction Will Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (AMEX:GTE) Stock Goes From Here?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed the day trading at $0.85 down -3.88% from the previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0343 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3951669 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8972 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8405.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTE, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Guidry Gary bought 150,000 shares for $0.86 per share. The transaction valued at 129,000 led to the insider holds 4,042,135 shares of the business.

Ellson Ryan bought 50,000 shares of GTE for $43,500 on Dec 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 635,109 shares after completing the transaction at $0.87 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9022, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1927.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTE traded about 3.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTE traded about 3.68M shares per day. A total of 354.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.69M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GTE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $734.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $734.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473.72M, up 55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $756.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $756.33M and the low estimate is $756.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.