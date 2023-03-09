Invest in CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $14.99 in the prior trading day, CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) closed at $15.28, up 1.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684618 shares were traded. CECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CECO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 10,000 shares for $15.07 per share. The transaction valued at 150,750 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Gleason Todd R sold 11,000 shares of CECO for $127,436 on Dec 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 178,021 shares after completing the transaction at $11.59 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Nuggihalli Ramesh, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 250 shares for $11.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,812 and bolstered with 75,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CECO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CECO has reached a high of $16.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 379.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 617.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.70M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CECO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 299.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 321.98k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $105.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $107.8M to a low estimate of $103.78M. As of the current estimate, CECO Environmental Corp.’s year-ago sales were $93.59M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.83M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $410.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $411.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $324.14M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $461.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $475M and the low estimate is $450.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.