Invest in Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $4.43 in the prior trading day, Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) closed at $4.28, down -3.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970215 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2141.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Siokas Grigorios bought 260,870 shares for $11.50 per share. The transaction valued at 3,000,005 led to the insider holds 1,130,774 shares of the business.

Siokas Grigorios bought 801,261 shares of COSM for $497,984 on Nov 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 20,135,429 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Siokas Grigorios, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,500,000 shares for $0.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,500,000 and bolstered with 19,334,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $84.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7416.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.83M. Insiders hold about 26.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 495.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 225.89k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.