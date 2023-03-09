Invest in UiPath Inc. (PATH) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $15.27 in the prior trading day, UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) closed at $15.44, up 1.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2806773 shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PATH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $15.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Gupta Ashim sold 40,000 shares for $16.61 per share. The transaction valued at 664,550 led to the insider holds 1,359,051 shares of the business.

Gupta Ashim sold 12,000 shares of PATH for $199,369 on Feb 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 255,505 shares after completing the transaction at $16.61 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Gupta Ashim, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $13.50 each. As a result, the insider received 135,048 and left with 267,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $31.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 550.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.58M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 29.82M with a Short Ratio of 28.17M, compared to 31.45M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $278.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $288.2M to a low estimate of $277M. As of the current estimate, UiPath Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289.7M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.14M, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $294.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.03M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892.25M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.