Invest in VMware Inc. (VMW) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) closed at $120.20 in the last session, up 0.12% from day before closing price of $120.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1632459 shares were traded. VMW stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VMW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $119 from $125 previously.

On February 25, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $160 to $135.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Brulard Jean Pierre sold 6,651 shares for $121.01 per share. The transaction valued at 804,838 led to the insider holds 69,563 shares of the business.

Rowe Zane sold 17,860 shares of VMW for $2,143,608 on Dec 02. The Chief Financial Officer & EVP now owns 160,981 shares after completing the transaction at $120.02 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Brulard Jean Pierre, who serves as the EVP, Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 359 shares for $111.05 each. As a result, the insider received 39,867 and left with 82,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VMware’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 63.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMW has reached a high of $132.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VMW traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 423.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VMW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.04M with a Short Ratio of 7.64M, compared to 7.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.84, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $6.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.32. EPS for the following year is $7.04, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.45 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.79B to a low estimate of $3.56B. As of the current estimate, VMware Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.53B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.28B, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.85B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.64B and the low estimate is $13.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.