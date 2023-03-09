Investing in Fastly Inc. (FSLY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Fastly Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.35, up 1.45% from its previous closing price of $15.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3057852 shares were traded. FSLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FSLY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $17 from $8.50 previously.

On February 16, 2023, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $17.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on February 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10.50 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Bergman Artur sold 32,388 shares for $15.19 per share. The transaction valued at 491,974 led to the insider holds 6,608,501 shares of the business.

KISLING RONALD W sold 4,792 shares of FSLY for $66,800 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 392,388 shares after completing the transaction at $13.94 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Bergman Artur, who serves as the Chief Architect, Exec. Chair of the company, sold 2,420 shares for $13.94 each. As a result, the insider received 33,735 and left with 6,640,889 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLY has reached a high of $20.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FSLY traded 4.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.62M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.62M with a Short Ratio of 12.87M, compared to 11.12M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.44% and a Short% of Float of 10.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $114.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.8M to a low estimate of $113.88M. As of the current estimate, Fastly Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.72M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.64M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $120.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.52M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $427.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.33M, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $489.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $530.49M and the low estimate is $453.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.