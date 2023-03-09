Investing in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.74, up 2.24% from its previous closing price of $2.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536415 shares were traded. HOTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HOTH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on October 15, 2019, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Knie Robb bought 10,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 3,900 led to the insider holds 828,259 shares of the business.

Knie Robb bought 10,000 shares of HOTH for $4,000 on Sep 16. The CEO and President now owns 818,259 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOTH has reached a high of $40.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5611, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4766.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HOTH traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.59M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOTH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 124.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 98.59k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.66% and a Short% of Float of 8.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.91 and a low estimate of -$1.96, while EPS last year was -$3.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.44, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.65 and -$8.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.48, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.81 and -$3.15.