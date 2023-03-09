Investing in IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.86, up 0.13% from its previous closing price of $23.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1639796 shares were traded. ISEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.59.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ISEE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $30 previously.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Westby Keith sold 20,000 shares for $23.93 per share. The transaction valued at 478,614 led to the insider holds 39,652 shares of the business.

Westby Keith sold 15,000 shares of ISEE for $375,750 on Feb 17. The SVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 46,354 shares after completing the transaction at $25.05 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Westby Keith, who serves as the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $23.82 each. As a result, the insider received 476,400 and left with 46,354 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISEE has reached a high of $26.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ISEE traded 2.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.80M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ISEE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.34M with a Short Ratio of 9.52M, compared to 10.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.5, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$1.78.