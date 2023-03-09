Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.95, up 0.81% from its previous closing price of $4.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2072350 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8046.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EGY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Maxwell George W.M. bought 5,000 shares for $4.33 per share. The transaction valued at 21,650 led to the insider holds 133,840 shares of the business.

Bain Ronald Y bought 4,250 shares of EGY for $23,588 on Nov 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 24,808 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Pruckl Thor, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 37,337 shares for $5.34 each. As a result, the insider received 199,380 and left with 96,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3363.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EGY traded 1.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.54M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.08M, compared to 6.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 8.40% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $312.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $163.71M, up 90.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $364.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.5M and the low estimate is $364.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.