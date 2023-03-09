Is Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $28.08 in the prior trading day, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) closed at $28.87, up 2.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688099 shares were traded. AY stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AY has reached a high of $36.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 702.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 844.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.26M. Insiders hold about 43.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AY’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.67, compared to 1.78 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.70.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.59 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $267M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $288.3M to a low estimate of $249.2M. As of the current estimate, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s year-ago sales were $271.33M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.96M, an increase of 18.00% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $296.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $281.25M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.