Is Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $6.95 in the prior trading day, Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) closed at $6.92, down -0.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874506 shares were traded. MNTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.89.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNTV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 120.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Blum Lora D sold 5,038 shares for $7.20 per share. The transaction valued at 36,291 led to the insider holds 167,407 shares of the business.

Lurie Alexander J sold 13,464 shares of MNTV for $104,463 on Feb 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,458,534 shares after completing the transaction at $7.76 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Carr Priyanka, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 8,762 shares for $7.76 each. As a result, the insider received 67,982 and left with 245,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTV has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.25M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.50M, compared to 9.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.34% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $121.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.7M to a low estimate of $121M. As of the current estimate, Momentive Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.34M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.2M, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $127.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $480.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.79M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $519.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $530.36M and the low estimate is $509.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.