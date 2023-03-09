Is SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) closed at $29.55 in the last session, down -3.59% from day before closing price of $30.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1887309 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $51.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2023, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares for $30.78 per share. The transaction valued at 30,780 led to the insider holds 403,063 shares of the business.

Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of SM for $31,350 on Mar 06. The President & CEO now owns 402,063 shares after completing the transaction at $31.35 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Quintana Julio M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,300 shares for $42.79 each. As a result, the insider received 954,217 and left with 121,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.92.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 122.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.75M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $7.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.25. EPS for the following year is $7.5, with 13 analysts recommending between $11.79 and $5.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $616.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $713.2M to a low estimate of $542M. As of the current estimate, SM Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $854.96M, an estimated decrease of -27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $656.75M, a decrease of -23.60% over than the figure of -$27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $743.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $573M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.