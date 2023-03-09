Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) stock

After finishing at $0.66 in the prior trading day, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) closed at $0.62, down -6.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1540527 shares were traded. ENSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6689 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENSC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when GOWER BOB G bought 90,287 shares for $0.49 per share. The transaction valued at 44,087 led to the insider holds 1,222,682 shares of the business.

GOWER BOB G bought 270,000 shares of ENSC for $128,979 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 1,132,395 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, GOWER BOB G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 109,300 shares for $0.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,371 and bolstered with 862,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ensysce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has reached a high of $33.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6700, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3830.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 33.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 525.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 79.66k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.67 and a low estimate of -$3.51, while EPS last year was -$9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.2, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.76 and -$12.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.02. EPS for the following year is -$6.74, with 3 analysts recommending between -$3.63 and -$10.49.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.12M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $720k, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $850k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.53M, down -25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.9M and the low estimate is $2.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.