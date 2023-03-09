Is this a Prime Time To acquire RingCentral Inc. (RNG) stock

After finishing at $35.43 in the prior trading day, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed at $34.80, down -1.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1526395 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, MKM Partners Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Marlow John H sold 7,823 shares for $34.23 per share. The transaction valued at 267,767 led to the insider holds 185,260 shares of the business.

Katibeh Mohammed sold 7,454 shares of RNG for $266,369 on Feb 22. The President and COO now owns 110,248 shares after completing the transaction at $35.73 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Agarwal Vaibhav, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,150 shares for $35.72 each. As a result, the insider received 112,524 and left with 90,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $129.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.81M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 4.34M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 28 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $527.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $534M to a low estimate of $522.9M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $448.5M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $544.58M, an increase of 16.40% less than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $557M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $526.71M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.