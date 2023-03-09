Is this a Prime Time To acquire Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) stock

The price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) closed at $8.13 in the last session, up 10.76% from day before closing price of $7.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696276 shares were traded. VYGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VYGR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 07, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $9 from $6 previously.

On February 26, 2021, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $6.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC bought 4,395,588 shares for $8.88 per share. The transaction valued at 39,032,821 led to the insider holds 8,575,316 shares of the business.

Hesslein Robert W. sold 3,297 shares of VYGR for $24,563 on Feb 17. The Senior VP & General Counsel now owns 106,610 shares after completing the transaction at $7.45 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Carter Todd Alfred, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 738 shares for $7.45 each. As a result, the insider received 5,498 and left with 67,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYGR has reached a high of $10.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VYGR traded on average about 366.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 304.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VYGR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 870.21k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $3.24 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.28 and -$2.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VYGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.41M, up 24.70% from the average estimate.