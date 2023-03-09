It’s a good day to be an Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) shareholder

In the latest session, Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) closed at $4.12 down -3.06% from its previous closing price of $4.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659539 shares were traded. FOSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fossil Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on February 27, 2020, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on August 05, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when KARTSOTIS KOSTA N sold 10,000 shares for $7.06 per share. The transaction valued at 70,600 led to the insider holds 3,215,837 shares of the business.

NEAL DIANE L sold 34,427 shares of FOSL for $258,547 on May 17. The Director now owns 16,469 shares after completing the transaction at $7.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOSL has reached a high of $14.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9756.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FOSL has traded an average of 427.30K shares per day and 381.26k over the past ten days. A total of 51.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FOSL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.72M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $435.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $333.5M to a low estimate of $333.5M. As of the current estimate, Fossil Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $539.49M, an estimated decrease of -19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.1M, a decrease of -25.80% less than the figure of -$19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $522.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.