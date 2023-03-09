It’s a good day to be an Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) shareholder

In the latest session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) closed at $0.19 down -4.97% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0101 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81752012 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1578.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 11,156 led to the insider holds 217,717 shares of the business.

Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares of NVOS for $11,125 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 212,717 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1431, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9416.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVOS has traded an average of 22.50M shares per day and 45.72M over the past ten days. A total of 29.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.54M. Insiders hold about 13.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 63.63k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.