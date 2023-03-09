It’s a good day to be an Radian Group Inc. (RDN) shareholder

In the latest session, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) closed at $22.71 up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $22.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2610119 shares were traded. RDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Radian Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $21 from $24 previously.

On December 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Brummer Derek sold 12,000 shares for $23.17 per share. The transaction valued at 277,998 led to the insider holds 171,990 shares of the business.

Brummer Derek sold 25,000 shares of RDN for $543,705 on Mar 03. The President, Mortgage now owns 183,990 shares after completing the transaction at $21.75 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Brummer Derek, who serves as the President, Mortgage of the company, sold 13,130 shares for $21.57 each. As a result, the insider received 283,188 and left with 208,990 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Radian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDN has reached a high of $23.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RDN has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 2.11M over the past ten days. A total of 158.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RDN is 0.90, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $243.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $258M to a low estimate of $234.2M. As of the current estimate, Radian Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $254.19M, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.86M, a decrease of -3.60% over than the figure of -$4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $255M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $953.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $983.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $981.13M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $982.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.