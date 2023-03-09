It’s an appealing income play to consider Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

The price of Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) closed at $15.75 in the last session, down -0.06% from day before closing price of $15.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1630324 shares were traded. RELY stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RELY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Hug Joshua sold 7,354 shares for $15.49 per share. The transaction valued at 113,911 led to the insider holds 4,153,631 shares of the business.

Yoakum Rene sold 5,427 shares of RELY for $53,955 on Nov 29. The EVP, Customer and Culture now owns 286 shares after completing the transaction at $9.94 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Hug Joshua, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,728 shares for $10.30 each. As a result, the insider received 79,625 and left with 4,173,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELY has reached a high of $15.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RELY traded on average about 956.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 171.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.15M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RELY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$1.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $180.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.11M to a low estimate of $174.9M. As of the current estimate, Remitly Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.25M, an estimated increase of 33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.31M, an increase of 39.90% over than the figure of $33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $203.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.43M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $651.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $637.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $642.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.61M, up 40.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $848.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $922.5M and the low estimate is $812M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.