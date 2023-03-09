It’s an appealing income play to consider Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

After finishing at $26.55 in the prior trading day, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) closed at $24.27, down -8.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18503657 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 446.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 108.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Northland Capital on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $27 from $30 previously.

On January 25, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Whitaker Jason R sold 15,040 shares for $25.08 per share. The transaction valued at 377,203 led to the insider holds 446,924 shares of the business.

Whitaker Jason R sold 3,008 shares of SHLS for $73,967 on Mar 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 461,964 shares after completing the transaction at $24.59 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Whitaker Jason R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,039 shares for $25.07 each. As a result, the insider received 301,818 and left with 464,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 120.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.10M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 7.31M, compared to 8.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $85.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $90M to a low estimate of $83.68M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.05M, an estimated increase of 78.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.61M, an increase of 53.90% less than the figure of $78.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.3M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $322.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $318.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.91M, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.63M and the low estimate is $419.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.