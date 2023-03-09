It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) closed the day trading at $9.95 up 7.22% from the previous closing price of $9.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9836076 shares were traded. AMAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMAM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.

On July 13, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2021, with a $53 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 78.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAM has reached a high of $13.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMAM traded about 7.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMAM traded about 12.96M shares per day. A total of 38.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.52M. Shares short for AMAM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 368.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 965.68k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.46M, down -23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.27M and the low estimate is $5.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.