It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock

The closing price of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) was $41.35 for the day, down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $41.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7259938 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27.50 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Baszucki David sold 550,000 shares for $38.14 per share. The transaction valued at 20,977,937 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Baszucki David sold 100,000 shares of RBLX for $3,814,157 on Mar 02. The President & CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $38.14 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Baszucki Gregory, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,334 shares for $38.13 each. As a result, the insider received 317,770 and left with 9,905,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 81.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.76.

Shares Statistics:

RBLX traded an average of 13.88M shares per day over the past three months and 11.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 601.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 524.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 28.97M with a Short Ratio of 27.78M, compared to 30.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$2.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $897M to a low estimate of $844.1M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $770.12M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $745.55M, an increase of 18.10% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $707M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.