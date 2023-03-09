It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) stock

The closing price of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) was $7.40 for the day, down -4.02% from the previous closing price of $7.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$ from its previous closing price. On the day, 839240 shares were traded. SCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 762,380 shares for $5.25 per share. The transaction valued at 4,002,495 led to the insider holds 5,328,328 shares of the business.

5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 562,466 shares of SCPH for $2,300,486 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 92,983 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 37,534 shares for $5.02 each. As a result, the insider received 188,421 and left with 112,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPH has reached a high of $10.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.90.

Shares Statistics:

SCPH traded an average of 499.92K shares per day over the past three months and 547.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 1.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 8.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.32 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.42, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.81.