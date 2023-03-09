It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With SentinelOne Inc. (S) stock

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) closed the day trading at $15.52 down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $15.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10076091 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.09.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of S, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

On February 09, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on February 09, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when TOMASELLO ROBIN sold 1,744 shares for $16.57 per share. The transaction valued at 28,898 led to the insider holds 162,598 shares of the business.

Conder Keenan Michael sold 1,724 shares of S for $28,567 on Mar 06. The Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y now owns 368,599 shares after completing the transaction at $16.57 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Bernhardt David J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,538 shares for $16.30 each. As a result, the insider received 25,067 and left with 94,876 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $42.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, S traded about 4.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, S traded about 4.69M shares per day. A total of 280.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.10M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.44M with a Short Ratio of 18.48M, compared to 15.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 9.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 25 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.91.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $124.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $125.11M to a low estimate of $123.39M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.64M, an estimated increase of 90.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.89M, an increase of 74.90% less than the figure of $90.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.1M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $423.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.8M, up 105.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $650.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699.37M and the low estimate is $595.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.