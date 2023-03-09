It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) stock

The closing price of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) was $33.08 for the day, down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $33.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1007931 shares were traded. SFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

MKM Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Hilgendorf Stacy W. sold 4,037 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 141,295 led to the insider holds 9,913 shares of the business.

Sinclair Jack sold 85,953 shares of SFM for $2,902,616 on Dec 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 207,638 shares after completing the transaction at $33.77 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Lombardi Brandon F., who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $34.09 each. As a result, the insider received 170,444 and left with 28,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sprouts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has reached a high of $35.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.65.

Shares Statistics:

SFM traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 2.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.62M. Shares short for SFM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.91M with a Short Ratio of 15.23M, compared to 13.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.14% and a Short% of Float of 15.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.1B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.