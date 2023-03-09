It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) stock

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) closed the day trading at $11.50 up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $11.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1285549 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VKTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $12.

On June 05, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 05, 2020, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 111,195 led to the insider holds 111,250 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $11.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VKTX traded about 4.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VKTX traded about 1.54M shares per day. A total of 76.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 10.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.66M, compared to 5.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.42.