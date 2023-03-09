Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) was $18.02 for the day, up 0.67% from the previous closing price of $17.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1755225 shares were traded. KW stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2020, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $22.

On January 27, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.BofA/Merrill initiated its Neutral rating on January 27, 2020, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh sold 23,666 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 380,786 led to the insider holds 23,934 shares of the business.

ZAX STANLEY R bought 35,000 shares of KW for $635,250 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 458,800 shares after completing the transaction at $18.15 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, RICKS MARY, who serves as the PRESIDENT of the company, sold 62,357 shares for $19.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,187,901 and left with 2,031,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kennedy-Wilson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KW has reached a high of $25.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.72.

Shares Statistics:

KW traded an average of 699.50K shares per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.16M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 1.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, KW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.52.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.28 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $142.5M to a low estimate of $126.55M. As of the current estimate, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $131.4M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.85M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.21M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $542.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $542.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $453.6M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $667.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $814M and the low estimate is $521.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.