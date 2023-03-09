Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) closed at $53.75 in the last session, up 5.23% from day before closing price of $51.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 965920 shares were traded. KROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KROS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.30 and its Current Ratio is at 21.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

On July 26, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on July 26, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 when Lachey Jennifer sold 46,034 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,381,020 led to the insider holds 95,100 shares of the business.

Lachey Jennifer sold 1,916 shares of KROS for $57,480 on Jul 13. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 95,100 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On May 11, another insider, Lachey Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 5,300 shares for $41.90 each. As a result, the insider received 222,050 and left with 85,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 69.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KROS has reached a high of $68.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KROS traded on average about 203.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 242.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.81M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KROS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 641.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 574.35k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.99 and a low estimate of -$1.18, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.04 and -$4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.18. EPS for the following year is -$4.58, with 6 analysts recommending between -$4.02 and -$4.98.