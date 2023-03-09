PUMP (ProPetro Holding Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) closed at $9.46 up 1.39% from its previous closing price of $9.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1794240 shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 1,500 shares for $8.96 per share. The transaction valued at 13,440 led to the insider holds 65,778 shares of the business.

SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 2,500 shares of PUMP for $21,100 on Feb 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 64,278 shares after completing the transaction at $8.44 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, GOBE PHILLIP A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 65,860 shares for $11.36 each. As a result, the insider received 748,170 and left with 116,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ProPetro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1892.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $16.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PUMP has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.75M over the past ten days. A total of 111.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.08M, compared to 3.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 10 analysts recommending between $3 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $347.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $364.4M to a low estimate of $327M. As of the current estimate, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $246.07M, an estimated increase of 41.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $391.18M, an increase of 38.40% less than the figure of $41.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $339.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $874.51M, up 45.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.