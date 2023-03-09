QURE (uniQure N.V.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, uniQure N.V.’s stock clocked out at $21.27, down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $21.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557988 shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QURE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

On May 21, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on May 21, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Kapusta Matthew C sold 5,021 shares for $20.90 per share. The transaction valued at 104,939 led to the insider holds 471,264 shares of the business.

Gut Robert sold 1,431 shares of QURE for $30,280 on Feb 28. The Director now owns 42,197 shares after completing the transaction at $21.16 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, KLEMT CHRISTIAN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,369 shares for $20.90 each. As a result, the insider received 28,612 and left with 135,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QURE traded 591.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 627.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.29M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 2.67M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of -$1.6, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of -$1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2 and -$4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.75. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.87 and -$4.34.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.27M, an increase of 5,049.00% over than the figure of -$61.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $155.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $524M, down -94.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $194.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $276.81M and the low estimate is $12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 536.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.