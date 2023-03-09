Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed the day trading at $71.08 up 4.12% from the previous closing price of $68.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1546636 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FOUR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $67 from $48 previously.

On September 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.UBS initiated its Buy rating on September 14, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Goldsmith-Grover Sarah sold 1,000 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 70,000 led to the insider holds 5,720 shares of the business.

Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares of FOUR for $79,215 on Dec 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 342,818 shares after completing the transaction at $52.81 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $52.06 each. As a result, the insider received 62,472 and left with 6,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $73.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FOUR traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FOUR traded about 1.98M shares per day. A total of 84.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.63M. Shares short for FOUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.19M with a Short Ratio of 10.42M, compared to 10.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.99% and a Short% of Float of 25.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $545.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $618.9M to a low estimate of $522M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.4M, an estimated increase of 36.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $547.12M, an increase of 36.10% less than the figure of $36.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $587.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $497.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 46.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.