The name Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) closed at $632.26 up 1.14% from its previous closing price of $625.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2088936 shares were traded. AVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $632.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $623.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Broadcom Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 28, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $660.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 23, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $662 to $659.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 1,170 shares for $575.00 per share. The transaction valued at 672,750 led to the insider holds 1,953 shares of the business.

DELLY GAYLA J sold 200 shares of AVGO for $115,912 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 3,264 shares after completing the transaction at $579.56 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, PAGE JUSTINE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 170 shares for $574.86 each. As a result, the insider received 97,726 and left with 2,981 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadcom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVGO has reached a high of $645.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $415.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 586.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 528.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVGO has traded an average of 2.32M shares per day and 2.35M over the past ten days. A total of 412.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 407.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVGO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 5.58M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AVGO is 18.40, from 13.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.35 and a low estimate of $8.77, while EPS last year was $8.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.75, with high estimates of $10.2 and low estimates of $8.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $43.81 and $37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $40.64. EPS for the following year is $43.34, with 23 analysts recommending between $48.53 and $37.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.9B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.92B to a low estimate of $8.81B. As of the current estimate, Broadcom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.71B, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.59B, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.91B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.2B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.52B and the low estimate is $33.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.