The name Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) closed at $8.13 down -1.81% from its previous closing price of $8.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38574936 shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 19, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On January 18, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Moore Alexander D. sold 21,900 shares for $7.75 per share. The transaction valued at 169,725 led to the insider holds 1,901,952 shares of the business.

Sankar Shyam sold 50,000 shares of PLTR for $402,440 on Feb 24. The insider now owns 1,701,224 shares after completing the transaction at $8.05 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Karp Alexander C., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 164,373 shares for $8.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,335,613 and left with 6,432,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $14.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLTR has traded an average of 42.13M shares per day and 38.78M over the past ten days. A total of 2.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 121.35M with a Short Ratio of 128.78M, compared to 122.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $502.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $515.7M to a low estimate of $472.54M. As of the current estimate, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $432.87M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $520M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $532.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.