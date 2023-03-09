The name Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) closed at $27.25 down -1.05% from its previous closing price of $27.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1509339 shares were traded. SQSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Squarespace Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 13, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when O’Connor Courtenay sold 21,801 shares for $23.14 per share. The transaction valued at 504,475 led to the insider holds 38,216 shares of the business.

O’Connor Courtenay sold 7,028 shares of SQSP for $177,316 on Feb 02. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 38,216 shares after completing the transaction at $25.23 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Index Venture Growth Associate, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 668,902 shares for $20.10 each. As a result, the insider received 13,444,930 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQSP has reached a high of $30.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SQSP has traded an average of 636.71K shares per day and 810k over the past ten days. A total of 137.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.73M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SQSP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.8 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $222.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $223.81M to a low estimate of $219.65M. As of the current estimate, Squarespace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207.42M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.29M, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.73M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $862.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $857.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $860.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $784.04M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $949.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $992.6M and the low estimate is $923M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.