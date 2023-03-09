The RealReal Inc. (REAL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) was $1.54 for the day, down -6.10% from the previous closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4465584 shares were traded. REAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4950.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,054 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 19,395 led to the insider holds 642,838 shares of the business.

Sahi Levesque Rati sold 11,787 shares of REAL for $17,359 on Nov 20. The President now owns 656,892 shares after completing the transaction at $1.47 per share. On Nov 20, another insider, Suko Todd A, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer and Secret of the company, sold 11,174 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 16,459 and left with 374,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $8.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9869.

Shares Statistics:

REAL traded an average of 3.71M shares per day over the past three months and 3.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.75M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.66M with a Short Ratio of 12.40M, compared to 12.72M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.91% and a Short% of Float of 12.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$1.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.9M to a low estimate of $145.5M. As of the current estimate, The RealReal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.12M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.82M, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.18M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $606.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $561.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $598.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $467.69M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $681.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $715.4M and the low estimate is $645.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.